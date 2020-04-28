OnePlus may release another phone in June

A new leak suggests we’ll see a new phone from OnePlus called the OnePlus Z in June of this year.
Before the OnePlus 8 series released there were rumours of a lower-cost device called the OnePlus 8 Lite. That phone never appeared, but now, it appears that it’s been renamed to the OnePlus Z.
The phone is rumoured to use older parts like a flat display and possibly last year’s OnePlus camera tech along with a current MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor.
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) April 28, 2020
Depending on how snappy this little chip is, this could be a good alternative to low-cost and mid-range options from Google and Apple, but if it’s slow, the iPhone SE will likely blow it away.
OnePlus began as a low-cost brand that offered high-end features. Still, its current devices cost over $1,000 in Canada, so a low-cost option could be crucial to rounding out the company’s portfolio primarily since you can’t subsidize the cost of the phone from a Canadian carrier.
Source: Max J (@MaxJmb)
