PREVIOUS
News

Final Fantasy games up to 50 percent off on Android and iOS

Final Fantasy VI, VII, Tactics and more are on sale

Apr 30, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Final Fantasy Golden Week sale

Square Enix is offering up to 50 percent off a variety of its Final Fantasy games on both Android and iOS.

Overall, this deals covers many of the major entries in the popular JRPG franchise, including:

See the full list of deals on Google Play here and on the App Store here.

This is a ‘Golden Week’ sale to coincide with the week of holidays celebrated in Japan during this time. Therefore, while Square Enix doesn’t mention a specific end date for these deals, you can expect them to end sometime next week as Golden Week itself wraps up.

It’s worth noting that various Final Fantasy games are also on sale on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One right now.

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Square Enix running crossover between Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts mobile games

News

Mar 17, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Nintendo eShop running Square Enix sale, includes big discounts on Final Fantasy franchise

News

Apr 20, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

Acclaimed main three ‘Danganronpa’ games coming to Android and iOS

News

Apr 27, 2020

4:38 PM EDT

WhatsApp rolling out eight-person video calls to iOS, Android [Update]

Comments