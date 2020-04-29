PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox spring sale features deals on 2K, Activision, EA and Japanese games

Like PlayStation, Microsoft is also doing a 'Big in Japan sale'

Apr 29, 2020

8:08 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox titles in its ‘Spring Sale.’

The games on sale include entries in the Call of Duty, Dead Rising, Final Fantasy and Resident Evil series.

The games on sale are up to 85 percent off and Xbox is discounting them until May 4th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $26.39 CAD (previously $79.99)
Dead Rising 4 – $25.99 (previously $51.99)
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $59.99 (previously $139.99)
Final Fantasy VII – $10.74 (previously $21.49)
Jump Force — Deluxe Edition – $39.59 (previously $119.99)
Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.99 (previously $39.99)
Resident Evil 2 – $27.49 (previously $79.99)
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $20.24 (previously $39.99)
Star Wars Battlefront II – $10.79 (previously $26.99)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $47.99 (previously $79.99)

You can check out the complete list on this reddit thread here.

Image credit: Activision

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2020

3:53 PM EDT

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ battle royale launches on March 10

News

Oct 4, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

Call of Duty: Mobile tops 35 million downloads in its first 3 days

News

Aug 7, 2019

7:08 AM EDT

Final Fantasy characters return to Puzzles & Dragons mobile game

News

Mar 17, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Nintendo eShop running Square Enix sale, includes big discounts on Final Fantasy franchise

Comments