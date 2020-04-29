Xbox spring sale features deals on 2K, Activision, EA and Japanese games

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox titles in its ‘Spring Sale.’
The games on sale include entries in the Call of Duty, Dead Rising, Final Fantasy and Resident Evil series.
The games on sale are up to 85 percent off and Xbox is discounting them until May 4th.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $26.39 CAD (previously $79.99)
Dead Rising 4 – $25.99 (previously $51.99)
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $59.99 (previously $139.99)
Final Fantasy VII – $10.74 (previously $21.49)
Jump Force — Deluxe Edition – $39.59 (previously $119.99)
Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.99 (previously $39.99)
Resident Evil 2 – $27.49 (previously $79.99)
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $20.24 (previously $39.99)
Star Wars Battlefront II – $10.79 (previously $26.99)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $47.99 (previously $79.99)
You can check out the complete list on this reddit thread here.
Image credit: Activision
