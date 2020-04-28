Airbnb rolls out new cleaning protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic

Airbnb is rolling out a new cleaning initiative for its short-term rental locations amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will take effect in May.
The short-term rental platform says the new protocols aren’t required for hosts, but notes that guests will be able to see which locations are adhering to the new cleaning initiative.
The cleaning protocol includes 24-hour vacancies between bookings, following advice from the CDC that notes there’s a possibility of particles that may remain airborne for a few hours.
Further, the protocol will include specific information on COVID-19 prevention, such as the use of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves for hosts and cleaners, as well as disinfectants that are approved by regulatory authorities.
“The protocol will be available to all hosts and we encourage them to commit and adopt these enhanced cleaning practices,” Airbnb wrote in a blog post.
Airbnb says that a recent company survey revealed that 92 percent of hosts around the world say that they plan to host as often as before, or more often, once the pandemic is over.
The company also says that Airbnb booking data shows that the number of reservations beginning at least six months out was greater in comparison to the same time last year.
In the meantime, Airbnb has launched ‘Online Experiences’ to offer a digital way for people to explore the world in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airbnb previously said that it has set aside $250 million USD (about $355 million CAD) to help hosts impacted by COVID-19-related cancellations.
Source: Airbnb
Comments