Airbnb launches ‘Online Experiences’ to let people digitally travel the world

Airbnb has launched ‘Online Experiences’ to offer a digital way for people to explore the world in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The digital experiences range from several themes including cooking classes, makeup tutorials, drawing lessons, bartending with experts and making coffee with a professional coffee taster.
For instance, one experience titled ‘Meet the Dogs of Chernobyl’ allows users to virtually visit some of the abandoned dogs who live around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. These dogs are the descendants of dogs that were abandoned after the 1986 nuclear disaster.
After meeting some of the dogs, participants will virtually visit the scene of the disaster at the Unit 4 reactor. Views will learn the story of the region and the work that is currently happening at Chernobyl.
The experience can be booked for up to 10 people and can be joined through a computer, phone or tablet. It lasts one hour, during which participants can ask questions. The experience costs $48 CAD per person.
Airbnb notes that online experiences enable hosts to keep earning through COVID-19 disruptions, and that local partnerships help curate digital experiences for isolated seniors.
There are currently more than 50 virtual experiences available, with thousands more launching in the coming months.
Source: Airbnb
