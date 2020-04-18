Uber is providing over $6 million CAD in free rides, meals and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors and other people in need across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To start, the company says it’s contributing to AdvantAGE, BC Women’s and Children’s Hospitals, Breakfast Club of Canada, CBI Health and Montreal’s Children Hospital. Uber didn’t break down how much support each institution is getting, but this is part of its goal to help 10 million people in need in Canada.
The company invites people to request support for themselves or on behalf of an organization here.
For general users, Uber Canada has recently made a number of changes as well. Firstly, Uber Eats has waived delivery fees for more than 100,000 independent restaurants in an effort to drive sales to local businesses struggling due to COVID-19.
Further, Torontonians can now order alcohol on Uber Eats alongside their food in an effort for added convenience.
Source: Uber
