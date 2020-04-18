PREVIOUS|
Sony offering 25 percent off PlayStation Now in Canada to new subscribers

The service lets you stream more than 800 games, including Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man and Control

Apr 18, 2020

12:40 PM EDT

PlayStation Now

Sony has dropped the price of its PlayStation Now game streaming service in Canada by 25 percent for a limited time to new subscribers.

This means that you can snag a 12-month PS Now subscription for $59.99 CAD, as opposed to the regular $79.99 cost. The service’s monthly and tri-monthly costs remain unchanged at $12.99 and $34.99, respectively.

The promotion will end on April 29th at 10am PT/1pm ET. View the offer here.

For the uninitiated, PlayStation Now is Sony’s Netflix-like service that allows you to stream more than 800 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 games to your PlayStation 4 or PC. Note that streaming is capped at 720p.

New titles are added to the catalogue every month, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, which hit the service two weeks ago.

