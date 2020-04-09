Torontonians can now order alcohol with food on Uber Eats

Uber Eats has rolled out a new update that allows restaurants to begin offering alcoholic beverages alongside food.
Ontario fast-tracked a ruling that allowed this to happen in late March, and this seems to be the first app to take advantage of the new law.
Uber says Toronto restaurants Gusto 101 and Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen are already signed up to the new service. Not all restaurants can begin offering this right away since they’ll need to update their online menus.
Further, the Uber Eats driver will need to look at a valid photo ID and enter your birthdate into the Uber Driver app.
In the regular Uber Eats app, when you go to order alcohol a small warning pops up that says you need to be 19 or older to order the drink.
It’s also worth noting that you can’t checkout an online order if it only includes alcohol. All carts must also feature food.
In a few brief tests of some other food ordering apps I was also able to find beer on Skip the Dishes, but not Foodora.
