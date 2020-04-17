PREVIOUS|
News

Robert Downey Jr. shows off OnePlus 8 Pro’s water resistance feature in new ad

Apr 17, 2020

5:47 PM EDT

0 comments

To cap off the release of the OnePlus 8 series, the China-based smartphone manufacturer released a two-minute international ad.

The promotional video stars former Iron Man actor and brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr., throughout his day before he heads out to a party. This includes Downey Jr. driving on a closed set disregarding traffic laws while being late for an appointment.

After the director calls cut, the video of his Crazy Taxi-like driving skills is downloaded to his OnePlus 8 Pro, and he heads out to get a tailored suit to match his phone for a party, which he learns later is a pool party.

The ad showcases OnePlus 8 Pro’s features including 5G, wireless charging, its 120HZ display refresh rate and water resistance. The Oneplus 8 Pro was earlier leaked on the set of this ad back in March.

You can view the full ad below.

Source: OnePlus via 9to5Google

Related Articles

Reviews

Apr 14, 2020

11:54 AM EDT

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Review: Perfection is always a phone away

News

May 16, 2019

2:03 PM EDT

Robert Downey Jr. is now a OnePlus brand ambassador

News

Apr 9, 2014

8:00 AM EDT

Robert Downey Jr. says everyone should buy an HTC One M8 or he’ll ‘be possessed with ...

News

Apr 17, 2020

5:18 PM EDT

First OnePlus 8 series update focuses camera, stability and more

Comments