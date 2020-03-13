PREVIOUS|
Robert Downey Jr. spotted with what looks like the unannounced OnePlus 8 Pro

Robert Downey Jr. is the brand ambassador for OnePlus

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. was spotted holding what might be the OnePlus 8 Pro.

This picture first appeared on a Downey Jr. fan account on Instagram and shows the famous actor holding what looks like the leaked OnePlus handset.

Though the picture doesn’t offer the best view of the device, it seems to match a previously leaked render of the smartphone.

Both phones have a vertical camera setup with a smaller sensor to the left of the main shooters. Other OnePlus handsets with a vertical setup lack that smaller sensor. This smaller sensor is reportedly for depth sensing.

While this might seem weird, the well-regarded actor is also OnePlus’ brand ambassador. As the Instagram post says, this was taken during shooting for OnePlus marketing material.

OnePlus’ upcoming flagships are expected to launch sometime in mid-April.

Source: robertdowney.ig

