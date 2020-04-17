A new batch of leaked images and screenshots reveal Google is reportedly working a debit/credit card.
The leak shows off a vertical card with a Google-like design on the front that might include a QR code that unlocks additional functionality. There’s a possibility the card could allow people to transfer money by taking a picture of a friend’s card.
Google is reportedly planning to partner with more than one bank, making this rumoured Google card different from the Apple Card, which only partnered with Goldman Sachs. However, if Google does release this card soon, it likely won’t be available in Canada at launch.
The leaks also show off a revamped Google Pay interface that looks to make it possible to add funds to your Google Card. Further, there are expanded options like locking it if you lose the card and the ability to refresh your card number.
If Google does launch its own banking card, it will be the first major alternative to the Apple Card. In Canada, Wealthsimple and Koho are the only digital-only banking options currently available.
