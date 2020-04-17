Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available at Koodo and Telus

The rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone is now available at Telus and Koodo.
This durable handset has two pricing options at the carrier. The first is to pay $0 upfront and then pay $29.17 CAD per month over 24-months. On the other hand, you can also drop $230 upfront and then pay $19.58 per month over two years.
With Koodo, there are more pricing tiers for the XCover Pro.
On the sub carrier’s Tab XL plan, customers can pay $0 outright and $30 per month over two years. The Tab Small tier lets customers pay $480 upfront and a $10 monthly tab over two years. Lastly, users can pay the $785 retail price for the handset outright.
The Galaxy XCover Pro features a 6.3-inch screen with Gorilla Glass 5 display and MIL-STD-810G certification. Furthermore, the phone offers two programmable buttons that support push-to-talk.
Additionally, the XCover Pro sports an Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable internal storage, Bluetooth 5.0 and a removable 4,050mAh battery that supports 15W charging. There’s also NFC support, a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0. The device comes with Android 10 and One UI 2.0.
Samsung originally revealed the XCover Pro back in January.
