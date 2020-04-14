PREVIOUS
YouTuber impressively recreates Pokemon’s Johto Region in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apr 14, 2020

9:46 PM EDT

Want to travel across the land, searching far and wide again in the Johto region on your Nintendo Switch? Well, you’re in luck, Japanese YouTube creator and Twitter user, Hinopika had the same exact idea.

The Japanese YouTuber posted a full tour showing off the Johto region from second generation Pokemon games like Gold, Silver, and Crystal recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The pixel art recreation of the region includes the first route from the game’s starting New Bark Town, tall grass, berry trees, ledges, items, and as well as pokemon like Snorlax, Sudowoodo, and the shiny Gyarados. On top of that, he created an adorable outfit for his avatar of one of his favourite Pokemon, Cyndaquil going through the region with music from the original game in the background.

The best part is the Johto region revisionary is sharing codes of their Pokemon pixel creations. Even while paying off Tom Nook’s loans, you can at least walk around your island and admire the pixelated pocket monsters Hinopika created.

This type of creativity in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is off the heels of players recreating other Nintendo owned properties in the game. Which includes Hyrule from the Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past and Pallet Town from first-generation Pokemon games like Red, Blue, and Yellow.

Image Credit: Hiropika via YouTube

