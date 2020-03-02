Levi’s teams up with Nintendo for some incoming Super Mario merch

Levi’s is teaming up with Super Mario, but who knows what this unholy combination will bring forth.
👖x 🍄. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/swd9i8TiW4
— Levi's® (@LEVIS) March 2, 2020
The tweet gives us only a little taste of what’s going on with the pant and mushroom emojis. It also says that whatever product the two companies are working on is coming soon.
It’s unclear what’s going to happen. Perhaps the two companies are working on Mario-style overalls, or a jeans jacket with Super Mario emblems, or maybe a Mario hat made of the jean material?
Whatever Levi’s and Nintendo have planned, it’ll probably cost a pretty coin.
Source: Levi’s
