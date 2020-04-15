DJI to likely reveal rumoured Mavic Air 2 drone at April 27 event

It looks like DJI is planning to launch a new drone.
The South Korean company has slated a livestreamed event for April 27 at 9:30pm ET. Though the company hasn’t stated what it plans to reveal, rumours indicate DJI will show off the DJI Mavic Air 2. According to DroneDJ, the Mavic Air 2 is visible in the event’s teaser video below.
https://t.co/HP98ZzTTQq pic.twitter.com/RnAuDEwuI5
— DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 15, 2020
The Mavic Air 2 is tipped to sport a 3,500mAh battery compared to the Mavic Air’s 2,375mAh battery. Further, the Mavic Air 2 is rumoured to still be a consumer-grade drone due to it lacking any upward-facing obstacle sensors. A previous leak related to the DJI Mavic Air 2’s controller shows DJI is moving the phone mount from the bottom to the top of the controller.
Further, the DJI Mavic Air 2 controller features a heat sink on its underside, which according to DroneDJ, means the controller will cool the hardware behind DJI’s built-in OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology.
Additionally, DroneDJ says that the company may also reveal an updated version of the DJI Osmo Pocket, which originally released November of 2018.
Source: DroneDJ
