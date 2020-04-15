Roku highlights streaming platforms with free trials

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Roku is highlighting apps on its platform that offer free trials.
The company has put together a blog post that outlines six Channels you can download for a free trial on a Roku TV or set-top box.
The first Channel is, of course, the Canadian streaming standout Crave, which offers a 30-day free trial. If you haven’t heard of Crave before, it has a decent selection of shows and movies, but for an extra $10 per month on top of its 10 per month base cost, you can get HBO as well.
The next Channel worth mentioning is called Stingray Quello. It’s a streaming service dedicated to live concerts. This platform doesn’t offer a regular free trial, but it has unlocked some of its content to give users a taste of its offerings. Horror channel Shudder has extended its free trial from seven days to 30.
A few other channels are offering free trials that you can read more about in Roku’s blog post.
If you have a Roku device, these are worth checking out. I’ve stumbled into some pretty unknown streaming platforms on Roku before only to be pleasantly surprised by some of the films and TV shows it offered.
Source: Roku
Comments