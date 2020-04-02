PREVIOUS|
Some 2018 LG TV models to get Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in October

Apr 2, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

According to LG TV’s Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support page, the company will bring the feature to some of its 2018 smart TVs by October 2020.

The support page indicates that this includes LCD TVs with ‘SK’ or “UK” in the name, as well as OLED TV models with the names “B8” through “Z8” in their branding.

AirPlay 2 lets users stream videos, music, podcasts from an iPhone, iPad or a Mac to compatible TVs without the help of an Apple TV. Additionally, HomeKit support lets users control the TV power, volume, source, utilize Siri and more.

Previously, according to MacRumors, LG said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would only be available on 2019 models and newer, but it seems the company has changed its plans.

LG will roll out the software update in most countries, except China, Iran, Sudan, Syria and Venezuela.

Lastly, LG recently announced its OLED and LED TV lineup, which will also get AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.

Source: LG, Via: MacRumors

