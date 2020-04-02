Time spent on social media increases by 70 percent in Canada amid COVID-19: report

Not surprisingly, digital media consumption is continuing to grow in Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with social media seeing one of the largest jumps.
Virginia-based analytics company Comscore analyzed digital media consumption in Canada and published its findings in its recent report. It notes that when comparing the week of February 3rd to 9th with March 16th to 22nd, the total minutes spent on social media increased by 70 percent.
Interestingly, digital media consumption regarding government information saw the largest increase. Consumption between February 3rd to 9th compared to March 16th to 22nd increased by 83 percent. This also isn’t surprising since Canadians were likely looking for information regarding employment insurance and the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.
As expected, digital news consumption increased by 40 percent in the same time period as noted above. What may be a shocking statistic is that digital media consumption in terms of games only increased by three percent.
Digital media consumption in terms of entertainment increased by 39 percent, which also makes sense since people have a lot of more time on their hands now with limited commutes and self-isolation.
The report also looks at the increase of desktop and mobile use in Canada amid the pandemic, and indicates that there has been a greater increase in mobile use.
“When reviewing the data, there is greater engagement with mobile platforms in the week of March 16 compared to other weeks,” the report notes.
Mobile use between February 3rd to 9th compared to March 16th to 22nd increased by 34 percent. In terms of desktop use, there was only a two percent increase.
Comscore compiled its report by comparing the visits and engagement on different media platforms from the beginning of February to mid-March.
Source: Comscore
