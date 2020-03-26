Airbnb launches initiative to provide free housing to 100,000 healthcare workers

Airbnb has announced a new global initiative that will provide free or subsidized housing to healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative aims to help healthcare professionals, relief workers and first responders stay at a place that is closer in proximity to their workplace.
“The company’s goal is to help house 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders around the world. Airbnb will waive all fees for stays arranged through this initiative,” Airbnb wrote in a blog post.
Airbnb hosts can opt in to provide homes that follow new cleanliness protocols based on recommendations from medical experts. If hosts are not able to host for free, Airbnb will still waive all fees on the stay.
“We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders,” Airbnb’s co-founder Joe Gebbia wrote in the blog post.
The company is partnering with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps and other nonprofit organizations.
Source: Airbnb
