PREVIOUS|
News

Airbnb launches initiative to provide free housing to 100,000 healthcare workers

The initiative aims to help healthcare workers around the world

Mar 26, 2020

1:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Airbnb sign

Airbnb has announced a new global initiative that will provide free or subsidized housing to healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims to help healthcare professionals, relief workers and first responders stay at a place that is closer in proximity to their workplace.

“The company’s goal is to help house 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders around the world. Airbnb will waive all fees for stays arranged through this initiative,” Airbnb wrote in a blog post.

Airbnb hosts can opt in to provide homes that follow new cleanliness protocols based on recommendations from medical experts. If hosts are not able to host for free, Airbnb will still waive all fees on the stay.

“We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders,” Airbnb’s co-founder Joe Gebbia wrote in the blog post.

The company is partnering with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps and other nonprofit organizations.

Source: Airbnb

Related Articles

News

Mar 26, 2020

11:48 AM EDT

Google lets businesses mark themselves as ‘temporarily closed’ amid COVID-19

News

Mar 15, 2020

4:25 PM EDT

Airbnb extends no-charge cancellation policy due to coronavirus

Business

Mar 26, 2020

11:52 AM EDT

Trudeau warns of text scam offering Canadians fake relief fund amid COVID-19

Business

Feb 2, 2020

9:29 AM EST

Toronto city councillor calls for action following deadly shooting at an Airbnb

Comments