Twitter to ban tweets about COVID-19 that put people at risk

Twitter says that it is taking extra steps to ban and remove tweets that “could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19.”
This means that Twitter is going to ban any tweets that deny global or local health authorities’ information or recommendations. Twitter says an example of this would be someone denying that social distancing is effective and suggesting to others to not socially distance themselves.
Twitter is also going to ban tweets that include descriptions of treatments or protective measures that are known to be ineffective. The social media giant says an example of this is someone tweeting: “use aromatherapy and essential oils to prevent COVID-19.”
Content that increases the chance that someone contracts or transmits the virus, including:
– Denial of expert guidance
– Encouragement to use fake or ineffective treatments, preventions, and diagnostic techniques
– Misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 18, 2020
Further, it’s also banning tweets that deny established scientific facts about transmission. It’ll also ban tweets that make specific claims around COVID-19 in order to manipulate people into a certain behaviour to benefit a third party with a call to action.
Twitter says an example of this is someone tweeting: “coronavirus is a fraud and not real – go out and patronize your local bar!!”
If a user posts a tweet that falls into these categories, the tweet will be hidden and they will receive an email telling them to delete the tweet or make an appeal. During this time, they are unable to post another tweet.
Source: Twitter
Comments