Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are nearly always leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any smartphone leak that has occurred from March 14th to March 20th.
With the Huawei P40 series and Motorola Edge+ approaching, we’re about to see plenty of leaks regarding these smartphones.
Huawei
Renders of Huawei’s P40 and P40 Pro both surfaced online. The pair of handsets both feature dual front-facing hole-punch shooters. The back of the P40 Pro features four shooters and one periscope lens, while another sensor below the dual-LED is likely a depth sensor.
The Pro also sports curved display and very slim bottom bezels.
For more on the Huawei Pro renders, click here.
Motorola
Alleged press renders of the Motorola Edge+ have surfaced online. The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a 108-megapixel shooter, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.
For more on the Motorola Edge+, click here.
The Motorola Edge live image and specs have also appeared.
The live image shows the Edge features a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and a single hole-punch cutout with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.
Reportedly the handset features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.
For more on the Motorola Edge, click here.
Apple
The iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) might also get a ‘Plus’ version. The phone will reportedly feature Touch ID and a home button like the iPhone 8. This means the upcoming entry-level Apple iPhone won’t include Face ID.
For more on the iPhone 9 Plus, click here.
Comments