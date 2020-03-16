Apple’s upcoming iPhone 9 may get a ‘Plus’ variant too

More rumours have cropped up about the iPhone 9 — or iPhone SE 2 — this time suggesting that there will be a larger ‘Plus’ variant.
According to details uncovered by 9to5Mac in iOS 14 code, there will be both an iPhone 9 and an iPhone 9 Plus. Considering the rumoured upcoming entry-level iPhone will replace the iPhone 8, it does make sense that there would also be an iPhone 8 Plus replacement as well.
However, it’s important to note that, while the iPhone 9 has been well documented at this point, this is the first we’ve heard about a Plus version. As such, take this with a grain of salt. Further, the iPhone 9 name scheme is purely speculative, and it’s possible the new phone — or phones — could be called iPhone SE 2 or something else entirely.
Beyond the Plus variant, 9to5 notes that the code confirms several other things we already knew about the upcoming iPhone 9. For one, it looks like both phones will run the A13 Bionic chip, the same used in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max. Those looking for a new iPhone without breaking the bank will definitely benefit from the speed-boost offered by the A13 over some of Apple’s older phones.
Additionally, the iPhone 9 will have Touch ID and a home button just like the iPhone 8. It is not expected to have Face ID. Finally, these new iPhones will be able to scan NFC tags in the background, a feature Apple added with the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max and isn’t available on older models.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9, or whatever it will be called, sometime in the spring, possibly alongside or after the release of iOS 13.4. However, the COVID-19 outbreak may cause delays.
Source: 9to5Mac
