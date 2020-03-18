Bell and Virgin waiving all wireless roaming fees, offer new 30-day device return policy

Following its announcement of closing most locations under the BCE brand, including Bell, Virgin Mobile and Lucky Mobile, the company announced further measures to ‘serve Canadians through COVID-19 situation.’
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Bell is now waiving all Roam Better and all pay-per-use roaming fees for all destinations for every customer (consumer and small business) between March 18th and April 30th. This is in addition to the company waiving extra usage fees for residential Internet customers.
In addition, Bell is also expanding its free previews of CBC News, CP24, CTV News, ICI RDI and LCN on BellTV to now include Hollywood Suite, Disney Channel and HGTV Canada.
Finally, if you are considering returning or exchanging your newly purchased smartphone, Bell has extended the return policy for all devices from 15 days to 30 days.
It should be noted that the Roam Sweet Roam and pay per use roaming fees and the new 30-day return policy also applies to Virgin Mobile. Lucky Mobile is also offering the 30-day return policy.
“As Canada works through the COVID-19 crisis, the Bell team is continuing to serve our customers and keep our country connected. I thank our team members in every region as we work to deliver for consumers, businesses, governments and health providers at this critical time,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. “Bell is making the significant investments required to manage growing service volumes, while also waiving fees on key services and providing billing relief for customers facing difficulty as we all deal with this unprecedented situation.”
