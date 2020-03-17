PREVIOUS
News

Telus launches health-focused podcast, first episode focused on coronavirus

Mar 17, 2020

6:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus has launched a new podcast focused on various health-related subjects.

The ‘Telus Talks Health’ podcast is hosted by veteran broadcaster Tamara Taggart and will air twice weekly.

In the show’s inaugural episode, Taggart is joined by Telus chief neuroscience officer Dr. Diane McIntosh, who gives advice on how Canadians can manage their physical and mental health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the topics discussed include social distancing, how to stay calm, what to do to stay physically healthy and how to take care of mental health.

The podcast is available on a variety of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Pocket Casts and Spotify.

Source: Telus

