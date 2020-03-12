Lego and Nintendo partner for interactive Super Mario themed playsets

After teasing the partnership yesterday, Nintendo and Lego have now revealed several Super Mario themed playsets.
Unlike traditional Lego, all of the Super Mario sets are designed to be interactive, allowing you to create a Mario level in the real world with Lego bricks, but also move the Italian plumber through the toy’s stages like the iconic video game series.
“I have always liked Lego products and how they help children use their imagination to play,” said Takashi Tezuka, executive officer and game producer of Nintendo, in an official release. “The new product we created together with the Lego Group seeks to combine two different styles of play — one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.”
Mario’s eyes, mouth and the upper part of his red shirt feature small screens that change depending on what part of the set the figure touches, and the toy also emits different sounds pulled directly from the Mario universe. A recent press release says that both Nintendo and Lego developed the technology powering the playset.
According to a recent press release, the goal of the game is to collect as many invisible coins as possible while moving through the physical stage playset. Along with several images, Lego and Nintendo also released a trailer (seen above) that gives a decent idea of how the playset works. In a way, it almost seems like a board game that you build yourself.
As someone who spent countless hours as a child creating their own Super Mario World levels with Lego, it’s cool to see an officially licensed product get released. That said, since the video features multiple Super Mario Lego playsets, it will be interesting to see what a single set includes on its own.
A release date and pricing for the new Lego Super Mario playset hasn’t yet been revealed.
