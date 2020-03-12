Ring temporarily stops most third-party data sharing practices

Ring says that it is pausing its use of most third-party data collection services until it finds a better way to address privacy concerns.
Last month, the Amazon-owned company allowed users to opt-out of some data sharing practices after a report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation found that Ring sends information to Facebook. The information includes users’ time zone, device model, language preferences, screen resolution and a unique identifier.
Now, the company is pausing the third-party analytics services for its app and website as it works to find a more effective way to protect users’ privacy.
Ring told Engadget that in the meantime, it is going to implement more privacy features into its app’s ‘Control Centre.’ Users can currently use the Control Centre to opt-out of some of the tracking options, but it is going to let users limit data sharing even more.
“We have temporarily paused the use of most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website while we work on providing users with more abilities to opt-out in Control Centre,” the company told Engadget.
Ring says that the newly updated Control Centre is going to roll out in early spring. The company recently announced its Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Pro.
Source: Engadget
