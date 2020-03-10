If you want a discounted Nintendo Switch, then look no further than company’s own website.
Nintendo Canada is currently selling refurbished Switch consoles for $324.99 CAD.
This is a steal given how rarely Nintendo’s games and consoles go on sale. A new Nintendo Switch is typically priced at $399.99, so the company is saving customers $75.
Those interested can grab either a Gray Joy-Con or the Neon Blue + Neon Red Joy-Con variant of the system.
It’s worth noting that this is the original Switch model that features the model number ‘HAC-001’ and sports battery life ranging between 2.5 to 6.5 hours.
