Samsung’s alarm clock on the S20 lets users play songs from Spotify

Samsung’s S20 series is launching on March 6th, but that hasn’t stopped XDA from going under the hood and finding out some unannounced features.
XDA Developers spotted a new feature on One UI 2.1 that allows users to play music from Spotify with the company’s alarm app.
For it to work, you need Spotify on your One UI 2.1 Samsung Galaxy S20 series handset and from the clock app’s settings (in the alarm sound section) you’ll be able to choose ‘Spotify’ instead of the default ringtone option.
When you first do this you’ll need to give the alarm app access to your Spotify account, but otherwise, it shouldn’t be an issue.
Google’s own clock app can also do this.
Source: XDA Developers
