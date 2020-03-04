PlayStation Store running ‘Double Discount,’ ‘Games Under $22’ sales

Sony has kicked off two new PlayStation 4 game sales on the PlayStation Store.
The first promotion, called ‘Double Discount,’ offers savings on nearly 200 titles. Games are already reduced for everyone, but you can save more with a PlayStation Plus membership. Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — $32.09 (regularly 53.49) save an extra 40 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Dead Cells — $26.79 (regularly $33.49) [save an extra 20 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $29.99 (regularly $39.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — $26.39 (regularly $39.99) [save an extra 34 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle — $42.20 (regularly $66.99) [save an extra 37 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Resident Evil Triple Pack (includes RE4, RE5 and RE6) — $55.64 (regularly $79.49) [save an extra 30 percent with PlayStation Plus]
The full list of Double Discount deals can be found here.
Meanwhile, a second deal, Games Under $22, offers nearly 300 games at a reduced price, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Resident Evil, Life is Strange Complete Season, Mad Max and Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition.
See all of these deals here.
