PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation Store running ‘Double Discount,’ ‘Games Under $22’ sales

Two deals, lots of savings

Mar 4, 2020

7:08 PM EST

0 comments

PS4 Pro front

Sony has kicked off two new PlayStation 4 game sales on the PlayStation Store.

The first promotion, called ‘Double Discount,’ offers savings on nearly 200 titles. Games are already reduced for everyone, but you can save more with a PlayStation Plus membership. Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of Double Discount deals can be found here.

Meanwhile, a second deal, Games Under $22, offers nearly 300 games at a reduced price, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Resident Evil, Life is Strange Complete SeasonMad Max and Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition.

See all of these deals here.

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2020

4:49 PM EST

Nearly 1.2 billion PlayStation 4 games have been sold to date

Resources

Feb 19, 2020

9:12 PM EST

PlayStation’s Essential Picks sale offers games up to 75 percent off

News

Feb 12, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Nintendo eShop sale discounts tons of third-party games

News

Feb 8, 2020

4:13 PM EST

PlayStation Canada brings back two special-coloured PS4 controllers for a limited time this month

Comments