Telus partners with The Alex to launch community health bus in Calgary

Telus is partnering with The Alex, a community health centre, to launch a mobile health clinic on wheels in Calgary.
The Alex Community Health Bus is powered by Telus Health, and aims to enhance healthcare services for at-risk youth and individuals living with complex needs across the city.
“We believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it regardless of their socio-economic status, which is why we have committed $10 million to expand our Telus Health for Good program to communities across Canada over the next five years,” Jill Schnarr, the vice president of corporate citizenship at Telus, said in a press release.
The national carrier recently launched two mobile clinics in Ottawa and the Waterloo Region. There are also mobile clinics located in Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary.
The mobile clinics are equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology and its LTE Wi-Fi network. Telus says doctors are able to collect and store data to provide better care to patients with undocumented medical histories.
Source: Telus
