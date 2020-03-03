PREVIOUS|
WhatsApp will soon let users password-protect Google Drive chat backups

The feature is still in the development stage

WhatsApp is working on an upcoming security feature to make it easier for users to protect their chat backups.

WABetaInfo uncovered the feature in the latest beta release of the app, and it is essentially going to allow users to password-protect their backup on Google Drive.

The feature can be found in the ‘Chat backup’ settings, and lets users encrypt their chat backups with a password. This means that both WhatsApp and Google are unable to access or view the contents of the backup.

Restoring an encrypted backup is likely going to require users to enter their password, and users won’t be able to access their saved messages without the password.

It’s important to note that this feature is still being developed, and that WhatsApp might make some changes before releasing it in a public release.

Source: WABetaInfo, XDA Developers

