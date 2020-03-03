Koodo kicks off ‘Spring Sale’ with discounts on Pixel, iPhone and more

While the first day of spring isn’t until March 19th, Telus flanker brand Koodo is getting ahead of the game with its ‘Spring Sale.’
The sale includes deals on phones until March 31st, 2020. Listed below are some of the highlights from the sale:
- Google Pixel 4 XL – $0 on a Tab Extra Large plan (usually $390)
- Huawei P30 Pro – $0 on a Tab Extra Large plan (usually $310)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 on a Tab Extra Large plan (usually $380)
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen – $0 on a Tab Extra Large plan (usually $430)
- Google Pixel 3a XL – $0 on a Tab Medium plan (usually $400)
- Motorola One Vision – $0 on a Tab Small plan (usually $120)
- iPhone XR – $0 on a Tab Extra Large plan (usually $65)
For those unfamiliar with Koodo’s Tab structure, it allows customers to get phones for a low upfront price and pay for it over two years. Koodo has four Tab tiers ranging from Small to Extra Large. Each Tab includes a discount off the upfront price for the phone, which customers pay back over 24 months. For example, Tab Extra Large plans save you $720 upfront, but then customers pay a $30 monthly Tab charge for 24 months on top of their rate plan. At the end of two years, customers have paid back the $720 Tab in full and the charge drops off their bill.
Looking at Pixel 4 XL as an example, customers would normally have to pay the $720 Tab plus $390 upfront for the phone (a total of $1,110 for the Pixel 4 XL, which is available directly from Google for $1,129). Thanks to this sale, Koodo is waiving the $390 upfront cost, which means you get the Pixel 4 for $720 over two years.
Now, the Tab does affect which plans you can pick. However, Koodo recently lowered the minimum plan, so now Tab Medium, Large and Extra Large customers can start at a $45 per month plan with 1GB of data and unlimited calling and messaging. So, $45 per month plus $30 for the phone means a $75 monthly bill and a heavily discounted device.
Koodo offers other plans as well, ranging up to a maximum of $75 per month for 10GB of data. All in all, there are several excellent discounts available as well as some solid plan options to meet customers’ various price points.
You can learn all about the sale on Koodo’s website.
