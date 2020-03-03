Apple’s anticipated 14.1-inch MacBook Pro redesign could be releasing soon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro redesign I’ve been waiting for could be just around corner, according to a new rumour from frequently reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
As first reported by 9to5Mac, a recent investor’s note from Kuo states six new Apple products that feature mini-LED display technology are on the way in 2020, including a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro.
The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will replace the current 13-inch version of the laptop in Apple’s lineup — Apple discontinued its 15-inch MacBook Pro last year in favour of a new 16-inch version that featured its new Magic Keyboard and reduced bezels. The 14.1-inch Pro will reportedly feature both the Magic Keyboard and a new mini-LED screen, according to Kuo’s investor’s note. It’s likely the laptop’s bezels will be reduced as well in order to fit a 14.1-inch screen in a body roughly the same size as the Pro.
Other mini-LED devices Apple plans to release in 2020 include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, a 7.9-inch iPad mini, a 27-inch iMac Pro and even a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Kuo only states that the new iMac Pro will release in Q4 2020, and doesn’t indicate when the other mini-LED-equipped products will launch.
In the same investor’s note, Kuo goes on to say that Apple’s mini-LED devices will be “unaffected” by the coronavirus outbreak. In a previous note, Kuo stated that Apple would make the jump to mini-LED in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. If these latest rumours are accurate, it seems Apple’s release timeline for the devices has been pushed forward significantly.
Mini-LED screens feature a wider colour gamut, higher contrast ratios, high dynamic range (HDR) and localized dimming. The relatively new screen technology also allows for thinner panels, results in improved battery life and doesn’t suffer from the same burn-in issues as OLED.
What’s unclear currently is if Apple’s first successor to the current 13-inch MacBook Pro will feature a mini-LED screen and Apple’s new Magic Keyboard that doesn’t suffer from the issues plaguing its low key-travel Butterfly keyboard.
Given it would be out of character for the tech giant to release two revisions to one of its products in the same year, the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is likely poised to be Apple’s first product to feature mini-LED technology. Apple’s MacBook line is in an awkward position currently, with the pricey 16-inch version of the laptop being the only worthwhile device given it features the new Magic Keyboard that doesn’t suffer from reliability problems.
Previous rumours sourced from DigiTimes indicated Apple would stick with a 13.3-inch panel for its new 13-inch MacBook Pro, and that the laptop is set for an early 2020 release date.
Source: 9to5Mac
