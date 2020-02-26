Facebook to ban ads that claim to cure or prevent the coronavirus

Facebook is banning ads that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19 (widely referred to as the coronavirus) or spread hysteria about it.
The social media giant told Business Insider that it “implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention.”
Facebook says that it has implemented similar policies to its Marketplace platform, which is where users can buy and sell items.
This comes after Facebook said it is taking steps to remove misinformation about the coronavirus on its platforms. It said that it is also making accurate information about the virus more accessible for users.
Facebook’s policy on misinformation about the virus is similar to its position on anti-vaccination content. Last year, it said that it was going to ban anti-vaccine groups and pages from its recommendations.
The social media giant has come under fire for allowing some anti-vaccination ads on its platform, after claiming that the ads didn’t violate its policies because they didn’t contain vaccine information.
Source: Business Insider Via: The Verge
