iPhone XR was the most popular smartphone worldwide in 2019: report

Apple’s iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the world in 2019, according to new data from London-based research firm Omdia.
The research firm reports that Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XR devices last year, which is more than double the 23.1 million shipped in 2018.
Further, the tech giant sold 37.3 million iPhone 11 units in 2019, which is nine million units less than the number of iPhone XR devices sold.
Apple took the first and second spots when it came to the most smartphones sold worldwide, and Samsung took the remaining spots in the top five. Samsung shipped 30.3 million Galaxy A10 units, and 24.2 million Galaxy A50 units. The South Korean tech giant also shipped 19.3 million Galaxy A20 phones.
“Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running,” said Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia.
Omdia estimates that Apple’s smartphone sales decreased by 4.6 percent in 2019 when compared to 2018, and it notes that this is likely due to increased prices.
Source: 9to5Mac
