Huawei officially reveals the Mate XS and new slate of devices

Despite the cancellation of Mobile World Congress, Huawei went on to present a new slate of devices. The presentation wasn’t live, but pre-recorded and is still available on YouTube if you’d like to watch.
Huawei Mate XS
The #HuaweiMateXs comes with double layer Optical Polyimide Flexible Display and robust back-to-back Falcon Wing design. #TOGETHERConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/wjP9PCa9fj
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 24, 2020
First off is the Huawei Mate XS, the new foldable sports an 8-inch foldable screen. The front display when folded features a 6.6-inch screen whereas the back sports a 6.3-inch display. The company is using a double layer optical polyimide display for the front, and not glass like the Galaxy Z Flip. There’s also a ‘Falcon Wing’ design for the hinge which allows it to fold from a tablet to a smartphone.
Additionally, the device sports a Kirin 990 5G chipset, allowing the device to access 5G connectivity where available.
Shoot like a pro with the #HuaweiMateXs' SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera and take your photography game to the next level.📷#TogetherConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/abO873PgNu
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 24, 2020
The device sports a 4,500mAh battery with a 55W Supercharge which Huawei claims it can charge 85 percent in 30 minutes.
Camera-wise the Mate XS features a 50-megapixel Supersensing, 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a TOF sensor. 3x optical zoom isn’t the most impressive, but it’s a great setup for a foldable phone, especially if you compare it to the Z Flip and the Motorola Razr.
Additionally, Huawei seems to have revamped its multi-window experience, which seems to focus on simply just dragging and dropping from one side of the display. The Mate XS also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Huawei says it’s dropping the device globally and not only in China. However, with that said it comes with an expensive price tag. No Candian details have yet to be announced, but the handset will sport a 2499€ (roughly $3,592 CAD) price tag.
MatePad Pro
Alongside, the Mate XS, Huawei also revealed the MatePad Pro. The MatePad Pro sports a 10.8-inch screen, with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and sports a 7.2mm thickness. The MatePad Pro also features a Kirin 990 5G chipset. This tablet also features 27W wireless charging and 40W wired charging. The China-based company also brought reverse wireless charging to the tablet, allowing it to charge your smartphone or headphones.
Huawei is also selling, a laptop and stylus for the tablet. The stylus can tap-to-wake the tablet.
The #HuaweiMatePadPro will be available in both 4G and 5G. Which colour will you choose? #TogetherConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/CbdDI8DY39
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 24, 2020
The tablet will begin selling in April, not sure if that’s the same in Canada, and starts at 599€ (roughly $860 CAD) for the 4G version, and the 5G variant starts at 799€ (roughly $1,148 CAD).
Huawei Matebook X Pro
Huawei is also showing off its new Matebook X Pro.
Say hello to the new #HuaweiMateBookXPro, designed for a borderless experience.#TOGETHERConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/n6dwiI4Lj2
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 24, 2020
The new Mate X Pro starts at 1,499€ ($2,154 CAD) and comes in an Emerald Green — I wish more laptops came in this colour, — Mystic Silver and Space Gray. The Mate X Pro comes with a 13.9-inch display with a 3000 x 2000-pixel resolution coming in at a brightness of 450 nits. Furthermore, Huawei says the laptop features a metal uni-body design.
The new Mate X Pro features drag and drop, which lets users bring their smartphone display, to the laptop’s screen allowing users to drag and drop easily from one device to the other.
Additionally, it features a core i7 processor.
AppGallery
The China-based company also talked about the AppGallery at its presentation today.
"Privacy, under your control, has always been at the heart of our philosophy" says our CEO Richard Yu. "We have the strictest privacy and cyber security solutions in #AppGallery". #TOGETHERConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/RACUkcMu5H
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 24, 2020
The Huawei says it’s working closely with local app developers to provide the best experience for consumers. Huawei says the AppGallery is the top three app store in the world and has more than 400 million active users in more than 170 countries.
The Chinese company also went into what it calls ‘Quick Apps,’ which seems to be apps that take up less space than normal apps. Huawei says that a user can more than 2,000 of its Quick Apps in comparison to 20 native apps, and these apps will take up less than 1GB of space.
Quick Apps are cost efficient, have easy access for developers, see high retention and are written with less code.
A user can have more than 2,000 Quick Apps compared to 20 native apps with just 1GB of space.#TOGETHERConnectingPossibilities pic.twitter.com/NLBTaboxnb
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 24, 2020
Further, the company went into how the company has further its privacy control settings to help users who want to feel more secure using the AppGallery.
Huawei is hoping that the AppGallery grows by putting $1 billion into the store and having Huawei Developer Day events worldwide.
Huawei also revealed that it’ll launch the P40 on March 26th.
More to come…
Comments