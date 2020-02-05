Instagram now lets users reply to Stories with GIFs

Instagram is now letting users reply to Stories with GIFs with its latest update.
Users have been able to add GIFs from Giphy into Stories, but now they can use those same GIFs to reply to stories.
PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories using @GIPHY GIFs! Update your app to try it.
— Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020
Instagram integrated Giphy into its direct messages in 2018, and it looks like the social media giant is looking for more ways for let users use the GIFs.
Although this isn’t a major update, it’s still a fun one.
Source: Instagram
