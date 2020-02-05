PREVIOUS
Instagram now lets users reply to Stories with GIFs

The social media giant has been integrating Giphy into its platform in many different ways

Feb 5, 2020

12:02 PM EST

0 comments

Instagram is now letting users reply to Stories with GIFs with its latest update.

Users have been able to add GIFs from Giphy into Stories, but now they can use those same GIFs to reply to stories.

Instagram integrated Giphy into its direct messages in 2018, and it looks like the social media giant is looking for more ways for let users use the GIFs.

Although this isn’t a major update, it’s still a fun one.

Source: Instagram 

