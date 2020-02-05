Images of new gold Motorola Razr variant leaks online

Motorola may release a new gold colour variant of its foldable Razr phone.
Several images of the new gold Razr turned up online courtesy of Evan Blass (@evleaks). However, it’s not a complete colour change — the Razr sports gold on the back panel and along the chin of the device. The rest of the device remains black, likely to help the small front screen blend in with the rest of the front panel.
However, it’s worth noting that the camera sports a gold accent as well.
Overall, it looks really snazzy and is quite a departure from the typical boring colour schemes we see on other phones. Plus, the two-tone black and gold style looks great.
Currently, Motorola only offers the Razr in ‘Noir Black,’ and it’s only available in the U.S. The phone is slated to come to Canada this year, but Motorola has not shared any details about availability or pricing yet. Telus, however, allows customers to sign-up for email notifications about the Razr.
It’s not clear when the gold variant will go on sale, or if it even will. Further, there’s no indication if the gold Razr will offer anything different. A possible spec bump could be welcome, considering the Razr has a middling Snapdragon 710 processor. Rumours have circulated of a possible 5G variant, which would need a newer processor with 5G capabilities. However, it’s not clear if the 5G Razr will exist outside of China.
Of course, a new gold colour won’t help if the concerns about the Razr’s display and durability prove true. Several U.S. tech media have posted pictures and videos of ‘creaky’ Razr folds as well as damaged displays. Even Motorola says that “bumps and lumps” are normal on the Razr.
Samsung is also rumoured to launch a new foldable device, likely called the Galaxy Z Flip, that may use “ultra thin glass” instead of plastic like the Razr. It could prove more durable, but only time will tell.
Source: Evan Blass Via: The Verge
Comments