Huawei sold more phones than Apple in 2019, second only to Samsung

Even though Huawei has lost access to Google Play Services, the China-based company is reportedly still doing well in terms of smartphones sales. This news comes from Strategy Analytics, Counterpoint Research and Canalys.
In 2019, the Chinese smartphone maker reportedly shipped around 240 million phones, compared to Apple’s just under 200 million devices. This makes Huawei the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world. Samsung kept its place as the number one phone manufacturer in the world by shipping just under 300 million devices. Lastly, Xiaomi and Oppo were also in the top five.
While Huawei lost out on Google Play Services, China still made up for 60 percent of the company’s 2019 sale figures, according to Counterpoint Research. This did help the company shipments grow by 17 percent between 2018 and 2019.
However, the U.S. ban did hit the company pretty hard. According to Canalys, Huawei might have been able to challenge Samsung in 2019 for the number one spot if the phone maker didn’t lose out on Play Services.
Even though Apple had a strong fourth quarter, Huawei outsold them in 2019 as a whole. Moreover, in Q4, Apple beat both the Chinese manufacturer and Samsung, who had a pretty weak fourth quarter. However, Samsung is likely going to rebound with the help of the Galaxy S20 series and the Z Flip in February.
Apple did so well due to its affordable iPhone 11, according to the report, and it may receive another boost if the rumours about the revamped iPhone 8 devices are true.
All in all, the three reports say that the industry sold fewer phones in 2019 than it did in 2018.
Via: The Verge
Comments