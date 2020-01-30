Fido reportedly offering $50/15GB BYOD ‘winback’ plan

If you’ve left Fido recently, you might be getting a phone call.
Fido is now reportedly offering a promotional ‘Winback’ offer. According to iPhone in Canada, a previous Fido customer was offered $50/15GB BYOD plan. The customer received a phone call from Rogers last Friday and received more follow-up calls this past week.
According to the publication, the customer left Fido in April of 2019 with a contract of $85/10GB per month.
The winback plan reportedly includes unlimited nationwide calling, international SMS/MMS, call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference call.
Source: iPhone in Canada
