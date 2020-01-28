PREVIOUS
News

Players have spent over $1 billion in Nintendo’s mobile games: report

Fire Emblem Heroes accounted for more than 60 percent of total generated revenue

Jan 28, 2020

8:08 PM EST

0 comments

Fire Emblem Heroes on phone

Nintendo’s mobile games have generated more than $1 billion USD ($1.3 billion CAD) in player spending, according to a recent report from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Nintendo’s six mobile games are:

  • Super Mario Run
  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
  • Dragalia Lost
  • Dr. Mario World
  • Mario Kart Tour

It’s worth noting that Miitomo, Nintendo’s first mobile game, is not included, as it was discontinued in May 2018. Likewise, Pokémon Go is not a Nintendo mobile game, hence its exclusion.

Of the six included games, $656 million USD ($863 million CAD), or 61 percent, of the total revenue came from strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes.

The remaining revenue breakdown is as follows:

  • Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp — $131 million USD ($172 million CAD)
  • Dragalia Lost — $123 million USD ($162 million CAD)
  • Mario Kart Tour — $86 million USD ($113 million CAD)
  • Super Mario Run — $76 million USD ($100 million CAD)
  • Dr. Mario World — $4.8 million USD ($6.3 million CAD)

This is a good example of how the number of downloads of a free-to-play mobile game by no means equates to how much money players will actually spend.

As Sensor Tower notes, Super Mario Run accounts for 244 million (54 percent) of the 452 million total of Nintendo mobile game downloads. Meanwhile, Mario Kart Tour racked up 147 million installs (or 32 percent). Nonetheless, Fire Emblem Heroes has become Nintendo’s highest-grossing title by far, despite only making up four percent of total Nintendo downloads.

Source: Sensor Tower

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2020

8:04 AM EST

Android and iOS users spent almost $84 billion on apps and games in 2019: report

News

Jan 13, 2020

8:09 PM EST

Modder creates the GameCube Joy-Cons of every Smash Bros. fan’s dreams

News

Jan 28, 2020

4:59 PM EST

Google developing real-time transcription for Translate app on Android

News

Jan 28, 2020

11:55 AM EST

Telus launching Galaxy S20 pre-orders on February 11th

Comments