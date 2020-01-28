Players have spent over $1 billion in Nintendo’s mobile games: report

Nintendo’s mobile games have generated more than $1 billion USD ($1.3 billion CAD) in player spending, according to a recent report from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.
Nintendo’s six mobile games are:
- Super Mario Run
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
- Dragalia Lost
- Dr. Mario World
- Mario Kart Tour
It’s worth noting that Miitomo, Nintendo’s first mobile game, is not included, as it was discontinued in May 2018. Likewise, Pokémon Go is not a Nintendo mobile game, hence its exclusion.
Of the six included games, $656 million USD ($863 million CAD), or 61 percent, of the total revenue came from strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes.
The remaining revenue breakdown is as follows:
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp — $131 million USD ($172 million CAD)
- Dragalia Lost — $123 million USD ($162 million CAD)
- Mario Kart Tour — $86 million USD ($113 million CAD)
- Super Mario Run — $76 million USD ($100 million CAD)
- Dr. Mario World — $4.8 million USD ($6.3 million CAD)
This is a good example of how the number of downloads of a free-to-play mobile game by no means equates to how much money players will actually spend.
As Sensor Tower notes, Super Mario Run accounts for 244 million (54 percent) of the 452 million total of Nintendo mobile game downloads. Meanwhile, Mario Kart Tour racked up 147 million installs (or 32 percent). Nonetheless, Fire Emblem Heroes has become Nintendo’s highest-grossing title by far, despite only making up four percent of total Nintendo downloads.
Source: Sensor Tower
Comments