News

Google’s AI is tracking orcas off the coast of Vancouver

Another day, another story about AI doing something amazing

Jan 28, 2020

6:23 PM EST

Google has shared that it’s using artificial intelligence (AI) to discover when Southern Resident killer whales enter the Salish Sea between Washinton and B.C.

The AI uses sound recognition to isolate killer whale sounds. This version of the AI has been used before in the rainforest to find the sounds of illegal lumber operations.

When the orca detecting AI finds a killer whale, it sends an alert to the Canadian coast guard so that it can clear boat traffic in the sea, according to VentureBeat.  

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans in Canada fed the AI 1,800 hours of underwater audio recordings with 68,000 labels to train it to detect orca sounds.

The next step in the process is to use the recordings to help differentiate between varying whale species that are in the area.

Source: VentureBeat 

