Canadian built electric concept car on the way

We won't see a fully built car until 2022

Jan 13, 2020

1:35 PM EST

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (AMPA) in Canada is planning to build an electric concept car called Project Arrow to show off what can be done with Canadian made automotive parts.

The AMPA represents 90 percent of automotive parts manufacturers in Canada and is now using its resources to build a concept car that is autonomous, electric and connected.

AMPA banks on completing the Arrow by 2022 and showing it off at autoshows throughout the year. This summer the group plans to reveal the design of the car as it slowly gets it ready to be manufactured.

Source: Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association 

