U.S. senator introduces bill to stop intelligence sharing with nations that use Huawei

A U.S. senator has introduced a bill that would prevent the country from sharing intelligence with nations that use Huawei to rollout their 5G networks, as reported by Reuters.
Senator Tom Cotton has been a vocal critic of the Chinese company and is now seeking a ban on intelligence sharing.
This bill comes as Canada has yet to decide whether Huawei will be allowed to participate in the deployment of 5G across the country.
Newly sworn-in Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has said that there is no timeline regarding when Canada will make a decision on its Huawei 5G review. The former Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale previously said that the government needed more information from the U.S. regarding the possibility of a security threat.
The U.S. has led a global campaign against Huawei due to security concerns and the belief that it could spy on customers for China. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year placing the company on an Entity List.
Huawei’s relationship with Canada became hostile when Vancouver authorities arrested its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in December 2018. Her extradition hearing has been scheduled to begin on January 20th.
China has also detained two Canadians in a move that is believed to be retaliation for arresting Meng. The country alleges they were part of a national security threat.
Huawei Canada’s president says that the company will incur a significant loss if it is banned from participating in 5G infrastructure development across the country, but stated that it will continue its investment in Canada regardless.
Source: Reuters
