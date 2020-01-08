Apple TV+ app is launching on Sony and Vizio TVs ‘later this year’

Following news that the Apple TV+ app is making its way to LG televisions, buried in a recent Apple press release is the reveal that the tech giant’s streaming video app is also set to launch on Sony and Vizio TVs later this year.
Both Vizio and Sony showed off several new televisions at CES 2020 this week, but didn’t mention anything related to the Apple TV+ app’s impending arrival.
It’s unclear when, specifically, the app will launch on Sony and Vizio TVs.
Samsung was the first television manufacturer to confirm and launch the Apple TV+ app on its TVs. While the Apple TV+ app isn’t yet available on every smart TV, AirPlay 2 is now compatible with most televisions, including sets from Sony, Vizio, LG and Samsung. AirPlay 2 makes casting content from the mobile version of Apple’s streaming video app a relatively easy process.
Apple TV+ features original TV shows like Dickinson, For All Mankind and See. The platform is priced at $5.99 per month in Canada.
In a recent press release, Apple highlighted several statistics related to its service platforms. The most interesting number relates to App Store customers spending a record $1.42 billion USD (roughly $1.8 billion CAD) between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, amounting to a 16 percent increase over last year during that same time period.
On New Year’s Day 2020, $386 million USD (roughly $502 million CAD) was spent in the App Store, a 20 percent increase over last year and a new single-day record for the tech giant.
Source: Apple
