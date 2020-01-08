Samsung’s T7 Touch portable SSD boasts faster speeds, built-in fingerprint scanner

Samsung has unveiled its latest external storage device, the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch.
In a press release, Samsung said the SSD boasts the “fastest transfer speeds currently available.” Overall, the T7 Touch features a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, making it roughly twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5. This is also nearly 10 times faster than external HDDs.
Meanwhile, the T7 Touch also features Samsung’s first ever SSD built-in fingerprint scanner for increased data protection. The scanner comes in addition to password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.
According to Samsung, the T7 Touch is intended for both professional and casual users with its capacity to store files such as pictures, 4K/8K videos and video games. Samsung says the SSD weighs in a light 58 grams.
The T7 Touch will release later this month in three variants: a 500GB model for $129.99 USD (about $170 CAD), a 1TB model for $229.99 USD (about $300 CAD) and a 2TB model for $399.99 USD (about $520 CAD).
MobileSyrup has reached out Samsung Canada for specific Canadian pricing and availability and will update this story once a response has been received.
Source: Samsung
Comments