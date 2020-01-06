Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship will reportedly sport 120Hz refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy S20 — or S11 depending on who you ask — will reportedly sport a 120Hz display mode.
According to SamMobile, who received information from “highly reliable sources,” the phone will have the option between the regular 60Hz refresh rate and the higher 120Hz refresh rate.
The 120Hz refresh rate is useful for fast-paced games and offers a better experience when scrolling. Users would want to switch to back to the 60Hz refresh rate when trying to save their battery life.
SamMobile does not specify if all models will sport the higher refresh rate or just the more spec’d variants.
Samsung will officially reveal its upcoming flagships at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11th.
Source: SamMobile
Comments