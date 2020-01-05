PREVIOUS
Audi EVs to get high-performance RS versions next year

Audi director Julius Seebach says the variant for the R8 E-Tron will come in 2021

Audi is planning to introduce RS performance versions of its cars, and is looking to release an E-Tron GT variant in 2021.

The car manufacturer’s director, Julius Seebach, told Autocar that there will be RS versions of plug-in hybrids, along with an equivalent for the E-Tron Sportback.

Although it’s not certain, Autocar says that it is understood that the manufacturer will resurrect the R8 E-Tron in late 2021 as a limited production supercar. It is expected to resemble the 2015 car, but in an upgraded EV version.

Engadget notes that the RS variant tactic isn’t surprising as Audi sometimes offers three performance trims for its cars.

Source: Autocar Via: Engadget 

