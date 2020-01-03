What looks like the official posters for the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have both leaked online.
Leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) posted these official renderings through MySmartPrice.
Exclusive for @mysmartprice: Here it is, your very first official look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (aka Galaxy A91)! The official name of tOIS tech is now Super Steady OIS. Specs of the S10 and Note10 lite are already known. Excited for both!
LINK: https://t.co/kk2tV5N0C5 pic.twitter.com/3ampSEjpsn
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 3, 2020
Both handsets feature a centred single hole-punch display similar to the Note 10 series. Additionally, the duo of smartphones includes a triple rear-facing camera setup, though both phones feature a different camera array. The S10 Lite’s camera setup is vertical with an LED flash to the right of the shooters. On the other hand, the Note 10 Lite’s camera setup is L-shaped.
Under the S10 Lite’s camera on the shooter setup, it reads “Super Steady OIS.” The Note 10 Lite will reportedly sport an S-Pen.
It’s unclear if either of these phones will come to the Canadian market, but previous rumours suggest Samsung will launch them at CES 2020.
Source: @IshanAgarwal24 Via: MySmartPrice
Comments