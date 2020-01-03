PREVIOUS|
Official renders of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite leak online

It's unclear if either of these phones will come to the Canadian market

What looks like the official posters for the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have both leaked online.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) posted these official renderings through MySmartPrice.

Both handsets feature a centred single hole-punch display similar to the Note 10 series. Additionally, the duo of smartphones includes a triple rear-facing camera setup, though both phones feature a different camera array. The S10 Lite’s camera setup is vertical with an LED flash to the right of the shooters. On the other hand, the Note 10 Lite’s camera setup is L-shaped.

Under the S10 Lite’s camera on the shooter setup, it reads “Super Steady OIS.” The Note 10 Lite will reportedly sport an S-Pen.

It’s unclear if either of these phones will come to the Canadian market, but previous rumours suggest Samsung will launch them at CES 2020.

Source: @IshanAgarwal24 Via: MySmartPrice

