Consumers spent nearly $280 million on apps on Christmas Day: report

Worldwide spending across the App Store and Play Store reached $277 million USD ($360 million CAD) last Christmas Day, according to a new report from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
This marks an 11.3 percent increased from Christmas app spending in 2018. To put this into perspective, Sensor Tower says five percent of December 2019’s total app spend came from Christmas Day. Overall, consumers spent $5.1 million USD ($6.6 million CAD) on apps in December, up eight percent from the $4.7 billion spent 12 months earlier.
In terms of marketplace, the App Store accounted for 70 percent of the spending ($193 million USD or $250 million CAD), growing 16 percent year-over-year. The remaining $84 million was accounted for by Google Play, which represented year-over-year growth of 2.7 percent.
Breaking it down further, Sensor Tower notes that around $210 million USD ($272 million CAD) of the total Christmas spend was on games. PUBG Mobile was the top-earning game that day with $8.5 million USD ($11 million CAD) — an increase of 431 percent from Christmas 2018.
Meanwhile, apps in the ‘Entertainment’ category like Disney+ accounted for nearly one-quarter of total app spending on Christmas 2019 — the most of any other type of app.
Source: Sensor Tower
Comments